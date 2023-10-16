Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $121.63 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

