Bogart Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

