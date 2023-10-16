Bogart Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $206.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.