Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 920,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

