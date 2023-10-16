Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 854 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,663,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

