Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 878 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.83 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.