Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,198,397 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.88 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

