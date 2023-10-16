Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 494,458 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,458 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.26.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

