Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,229,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $96.18.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
