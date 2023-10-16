Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$10.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BNE traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$7.08. 55,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,415. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$263.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.49.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of C$75.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.2597173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

