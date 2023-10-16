Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

