Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.36.

Boralex Stock Down 2.2 %

BLX traded down C$0.63 on Monday, reaching C$27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$27.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1301894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

