Boralex (TSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as C$27.51 and last traded at C$27.57, with a volume of 84182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$45.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1301894 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

