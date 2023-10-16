Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

