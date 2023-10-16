Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.10

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 10150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$114.71 million, a P/E ratio of 204.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.57.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.84 million during the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
