Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.18. 6,311,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

