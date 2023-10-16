Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom stock traded up $15.32 on Monday, hitting $898.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,817. The firm has a market cap of $370.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $853.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.48. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $428.14 and a one year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

