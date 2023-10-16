Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Broadway Financial’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

