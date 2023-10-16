Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77.
Broadway Financial’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
