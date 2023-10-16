Brokerages Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

BMRC opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.