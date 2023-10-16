Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $7.44

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. CommScope has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CommScope by 1,110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,216,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,650 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

