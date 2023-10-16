Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $58.86

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

