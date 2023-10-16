Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $90.38

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $345,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,590 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. Prothena has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

