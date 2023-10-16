Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $13.88

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 150.46%.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $481,674.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 14,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,746.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

