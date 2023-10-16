Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $114.19

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

