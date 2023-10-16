Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,347,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

