Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bunge by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bunge by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.