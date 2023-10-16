Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,193.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

