Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $121.37. Approximately 132,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,128,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

