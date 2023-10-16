Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

