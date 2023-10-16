Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 592,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BYRN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,793. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $78.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.