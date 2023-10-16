Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 4%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.60 and last traded at $47.60. 358,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 886,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 437,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 384,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

