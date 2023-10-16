Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.30 on Monday, reaching 14.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,441. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.91 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is 14.99 and its 200-day moving average is 15.20.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.