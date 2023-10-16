Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 12,692 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.78. 202,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

