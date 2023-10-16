Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 1,577 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 756,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

