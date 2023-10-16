Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 638 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $108.92. 2,650,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

