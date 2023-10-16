Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 502,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,217. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.29 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

