Campbell Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,635 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.