Campbell Wealth Management Has $243.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 28.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.73% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $243,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. 882,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,854. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

