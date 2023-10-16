Campbell Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.31. 126,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.13 and a 1 year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

