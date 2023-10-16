Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 2.99% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 192.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the period.

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.67. 140,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

