Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 626,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,407. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

