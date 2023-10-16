Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 3,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $438.47. 1,042,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.95. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $392.14 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

