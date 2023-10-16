Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 3,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.07%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
