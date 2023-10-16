Campbell Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 267,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,992. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

