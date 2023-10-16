Campbell Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.32. 131,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

