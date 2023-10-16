Campbell Wealth Management Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,450,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 986,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.