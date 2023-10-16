Campbell Wealth Management Sells 24,093 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.01. 815,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,649. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

