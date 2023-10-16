Campbell Wealth Management Sells 3,194 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.31. 588,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

