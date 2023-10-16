Campbell Wealth Management Sells 3,736 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 310,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.22. 149,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

