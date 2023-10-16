Campbell Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

MA stock traded up $3.87 on Monday, reaching $401.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.47. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.34 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

