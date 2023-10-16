Campbell Wealth Management Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.7 %

IWM traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $173.20. 18,059,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,843,150. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24.

Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

